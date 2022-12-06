News you can trust since 1886
Pedestrian hospitalised with ‘head injury’ after being hit by car near Morrisons supermarket in Preston

A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a car near the Morrisons in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 2:01pm

A pedestrian was struck by a car near the Morrisons in Mariners Way at around 10.40am on Tuesday (December 6).

Officers controlled the flow of traffic near the entrance of the supermarket as emergency services worked at the scene.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm that the patient was taken to hospital with a head injury.”

A crash closed a Mariners Way near the Morrisons supermarket in Ashton-on-Ribble (Credit: Google)
The severity of the pedestrian’s injuries is not yet known.

Heavy traffic was building in the area as motorists attempted to divert away from the scene.

“We were called at 10.41 today to a collision between a car and a pedestrian,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“The pedestrian has suffered injuries.

“Please be aware of congestion at the location and plan your route accordingly.”

Traffic restrictions remained in place at around 1.50pm as crews cleared the area.

