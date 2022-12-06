News you can trust since 1886
Leyland crash sees Broadfield Drive closed and two casualties taken to hospital

Two casualties have been taken to hospital after a crash in Leyland this morning (Tuesday, December 6).

By Matthew Calderbank
18 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 10:41am

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to Broadfield Drive after a crash involving two cars near St Mary’s Church at around 8am.

Officers closed the road both ways – between the junctions with Haig Avenue and Elmwood Avenue – whilst ambulance crews treated those injured in the wreck.

Three fire engines and crews from Leyland, Bamber Bridge and Chorley attended and used cutting tools to release the two casualties from one of the cars.

Police have closed Broadfield Drive in Leyland after a crash this morning (Tuesday, December 6)
The pair were taken to hospital but their condition is not known at this stage.

The road closure has led to heavy traffic in the area as police continue to divert drivers away from the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 8am today to a report of a road traffic collision on Broadfield Drive, Leyland. Two cars have been in collision and the road is currently shut.

"The road is closed between the junctions of Haig Avenue and Elmwood Avenue. Please be aware of congestion in the area and plan your route accordingly.”

A fire service spokesman added: “At 7.55am, three fire engines from Leyland, Bamber Bridge and Chorley attended a road traffic collision on Broadfield Drive, Leyland.

"The incident involved two vehicles and firefighters extricated two casualties using a Holmatro equipment and a hearth kit.

"Two casualties were conveyed to hospital by North West Ambulance Service.

"Crews helped to make the scene safe and were in attendance for approximately one hour and thirty minutes.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.

