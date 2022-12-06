News you can trust since 1886
Leyland crash: LIVE updates after van collides into lamppost in Wigan Road

A large police presence was reported after a van smashed into a lamppost in Leyland, blocking the road in both directions.

By Sean Gleaves
2 hours ago
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 3:37pm

Emergency services were called to a crash in Wigan Road, near the junction with Brookwood Way, at approximately 2.20pm on Tuesday (December 6).

Wigan Road in Leyland was blocked by police following a collision

Van collides into lamppost in Wigan Road, Leyland

Key Events

  • Emergency services respond to crash in Wigan Road, near the junction with Brookwood Way
  • Large police presence reported at the scene
  • Road blocked in both directions, resulting in heavy traffic
  • One person taken to hospital
Traffic maps show the road is still closed in both directions

Lancashire Police have not yet released a statement

North West Ambulance Service issue statement:

“We were called at 1.40pm to a RTC involving a van and a lamppost.

“We sent various resources including a rapid response vehicle.

“We took one patient, a male in his 70s, to hospital with a medical incident.”

The incident follows a crash in Broadfield Drive earlier in the day

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle near St Mary’s Church shortly before 8am.

Police closed the road both ways – between the junctions with Haig Avenue and Elmwood Avenue – while paramedics and firefighters worked at the scene.

Click HERE to read the full story.

A recovery van is at the scene

Eyewitnesses say the road closure is resulting in a “traffic nightmare” during the school rush.

Traffic map of the area

Congestion has been building on Wigan Road following the collision.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment

We will update the live blog when we have more information.

One person hospitalised

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have issued a statement:

Two fire engines from Chorley and Leyland were called to the scene at around 1.50pm.

The incident involved one vehicle.

Firefighters worked to make the scene safe and extricated one person from the vehicle.

The casualty who was taken to hospital for treatment.

Crews were in attendance for 30 minutes.

Pictures from the scene

Pictures taken at the scene show a van smashed into a lamppost following the collision.

At least one fire engine and three police vehicles attended the scene, with officers blocking the road with a van.

LeylandEmergency services