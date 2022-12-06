Leyland crash: LIVE updates after van collides into lamppost in Wigan Road
A large police presence was reported after a van smashed into a lamppost in Leyland, blocking the road in both directions.
Emergency services were called to a crash in Wigan Road, near the junction with Brookwood Way, at approximately 2.20pm on Tuesday (December 6).
Van collides into lamppost in Wigan Road, Leyland
Key Events
- Emergency services respond to crash in Wigan Road, near the junction with Brookwood Way
- Large police presence reported at the scene
- Road blocked in both directions, resulting in heavy traffic
- One person taken to hospital
“We were called at 1.40pm to a RTC involving a van and a lamppost.
“We sent various resources including a rapid response vehicle.
“We took one patient, a male in his 70s, to hospital with a medical incident.”
Eyewitnesses say the road closure is resulting in a “traffic nightmare” during the school rush.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have issued a statement: