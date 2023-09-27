Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into fence on The Marshes Lane in Mere Brow
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Skoda Kodiaq left the road before colliding with a fence on The Marshes Lane at around 5.45pm on Tuesday (September 26),
The driver of the vehicle – believed to be a man aged in his 70s – was pronounced dead a short time later in hospital.
Officers on Wednesday (September 27) urged anyone who witnessed the incident or caught the collision on camera to come forward.
Sgt Laura Kendall, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.
“This is a truly heartbreaking incident and we send them our deepest condolences.
“We would now like to hear from anybody who saw what happened, or saw the vehicle in the moments before the collision.
“Similarly, if you have any dashcam that could be useful, please share it with us.”
The road was closed until shortly before midnight while collision investigators attended.
Anybody with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1214 of September 26th.