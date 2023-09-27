News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists
Man dies after BMW crash which closed A6
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into fence on The Marshes Lane in Mere Brow

A man died in hospital after a car left the road before crashing into a fence near Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 14:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Skoda Kodiaq left the road before colliding with a fence on The Marshes Lane at around 5.45pm on Tuesday (September 26),

The driver of the vehicle – believed to be a man aged in his 70s – was pronounced dead a short time later in hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers on Wednesday (September 27) urged anyone who witnessed the incident or caught the collision on camera to come forward.

A man died after a car crashed into a fence on The Marshes Lane in Mere Brow (Credit: Google)A man died after a car crashed into a fence on The Marshes Lane in Mere Brow (Credit: Google)
A man died after a car crashed into a fence on The Marshes Lane in Mere Brow (Credit: Google)
Most Popular
Read More
Man dies after BMW crash which closed A6

Sgt Laura Kendall, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“This is a truly heartbreaking incident and we send them our deepest condolences.

“We would now like to hear from anybody who saw what happened, or saw the vehicle in the moments before the collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Similarly, if you have any dashcam that could be useful, please share it with us.”

The road was closed until shortly before midnight while collision investigators attended.

Anybody with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1214 of September 26th.

Related topics:Preston