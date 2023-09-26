The Marshes Lane in Mere Brow set to be ‘closed for some time’ following road traffic collision
Police warned a road in Mere Brow was set to be “closed for some time” following a crash.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Sep 2023, 19:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 19:52 BST
Emergency services were called to a collision on The Marshes Lane at approximately 7pm on Tuesday (September 26).
The road was closed in both directions between the junctions of Mere Lane and Wiggins Lane following the crash.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The road is closed due to a road traffic collision and we anticipate this will be closed for some time.
“We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”
Traffic was coping well following the road closure.