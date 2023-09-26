Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to a collision on The Marshes Lane at approximately 7pm on Tuesday (September 26).

The road was closed in both directions between the junctions of Mere Lane and Wiggins Lane following the crash.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The road is closed due to a road traffic collision and we anticipate this will be closed for some time.

“We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”