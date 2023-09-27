Man dies after A6 Preston Lancaster Road crash near Forton
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 6.05am after reports a BMW X2 car had travelled along Hollins Lane and onto the A6 PrestonLancaster Road near Forton.
The BMW then crossed the A6 before crashing into a grass verge on the other side, where it struck a metal pole.
The driver – a man in his 70s – was found inside the vehicle with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.
Lancashire Police say his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
The road was closed for around three-and-a-half hours while collision investigators attended. It has since re-opened.
An investigation is now under way to establish how the tragic crash happened and police are are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.
Sgt Daniel Gunn, of the Lancashire Roads Policing Uni, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died, at what is a truly awful time for them.
"This was a tragic incident and we send them our deepest condolences.
"We are now investigating exactly what occurred and are asking anybody who saw the collision, saw the car in the moments before it happened, or who has dashcam showing anything significant, to get in touch with us straight away.”
Anybody with information should call 101, quoting log 204 of September 27.