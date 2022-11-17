Man hospitalised after being cut from van following crash involving HGV near BAE Systems in Lancashire
A man was cut from a van following a crash involving an HGV near BAE Systems in Myerscough.
Police were called by ambulance crews to a report of a collision on the A59 Whalley Road at around 1.50am on Thursday (November 17).
Two fire engines from Preston also attended the scene following the crash, which involved a van and an HGV.
Firefighters released the van driver from his vehicle using Holmatro cutting equipment.
“He is being treated in hospital for his injuries,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
A closure was put in place from the junction with Preston New Road to Mellor Brook.
Officers warned the closure was expected to last “for some time” and urged motorists to find alternative routes where possible.
Heavy traffic was building in the surrounding area after the road was closed.
The road fully reopened at approximately at 12.40pm.
Firefighters were in attendance for 40 minutes.