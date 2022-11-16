The van was spotted by an officer at the Whitehills Industrial Estate in Blackpool at around 8.30pm on Tuesday (November 15).

It was later seen travelling east on the M55, with the van then joining the M6 and then the M61.

At 8.52pm, the van was brought to a stop at junction 8 of the M61, near to Botany Bay in Chorley.

A large number of weapons were found inside the van, including knives, axes, machetes and a scythe.

Four men who were in the van, aged 36, 32, 24 and 23, from the Greater Manchester area, were arrested on suspicion of possession of offensive weapons.

They remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday (November 16).

Four men were arrested after a haul of offensive weapons were seized from a van in Lancashire