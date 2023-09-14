Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The tragedy happened when a Transit van turned from Queen Street into Brown Street in Colne – within the site of the Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival – at around 8.20pm on Sunday, August 27.

The man – aged in his 60s – fell from the van and struck a parked car, suffering serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He sadly died earlier this week and Lancashire Police are asking anybody who witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, aged in his 60s, sadly died after falling from a van at Colne's Great British Rythm & Blues Festival on August 27, 2023. Picture by Naz Alam

A spokesperson for the force said: “We appreciate that a number of people came forward with information following the incident, but we are continuing to ask anybody who was in the area and saw what happened to get in touch.

"Similarly if you have dashcam or mobile phone footage showing all or part of the incident, please tell us.”

Sgt Marc Glass, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, added: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who died. This is an utterly tragic incident and we send them our deepest condolences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This collision occurred during a festival and the area will have been busy.

"We appreciate the information we have already had in from members of the public, but we are now appealing to anybody who has not yet spoken to us and who saw all or part of what happened, or who has video footage which could help.”