M61 reopens after a 'police incident' closes both directions between junction 8 Chorley and junction 6 Horwich
The M61 has reopened between junction eight for Chorley and junction six for Horwich, after a ‘police incident’ closed the stretch for nearly two hours.
Traffic in both directions between junction eight and junction six of the M61 had been stopped from around 11:20am.
This stretch of road was then fully closed by 11:52am, according to National Highways North West, and it was causing congestion building up to the incident.
On Facebook, Lancashire Police wrote: “Please be aware that junction 8 on the M61 is closed in both directions due to an ongoing Police Incident.
“We will update you once this has reopened,
“Thank you for your patience.”
However at 1.13pm, Lancashire Police tweeted: “We posted earlier regarding a road closure on the M61. Please be advised the road is now open. We thank you for your patience."
It has been confirmed that the road closure was due to the death of a woman, who had fallen off a motorway bridge.