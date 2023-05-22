News you can trust since 1886
M61 reopens after a 'police incident' closes both directions between junction 8 Chorley and junction 6 Horwich

The M61 has reopened between junction eight for Chorley and junction six for Horwich, after a ‘police incident’ closed the stretch for nearly two hours.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 13:26 BST

Traffic in both directions between junction eight and junction six of the M61 had been stopped from around 11:20am.

This stretch of road was then fully closed by 11:52am, according to National Highways North West, and it was causing congestion building up to the incident.

On Facebook, Lancashire Police wrote: “Please be aware that junction 8 on the M61 is closed in both directions due to an ongoing Police Incident.

Congestion building up to junction 6 of the M61.Congestion building up to junction 6 of the M61.
“We will update you once this has reopened,

“Thank you for your patience.”

However at 1.13pm, Lancashire Police tweeted: “We posted earlier regarding a road closure on the M61. Please be advised the road is now open. We thank you for your patience."

It has been confirmed that the road closure was due to the death of a woman, who had fallen off a motorway bridge.

Samaritans are available day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.