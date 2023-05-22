A woman has died after falling from a motorway bridge on the M61 near Chorley

Today (Monday, May 22), a Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at shortly after 11am to a report of a concern for welfare of a woman on a bridge over the M61 between Bolton and Chorley. Sadly, the woman fell from the bridge a short time later and despite the best efforts of emergency crews she was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Due to the incident, the M61 is closed in both directions between junction eight for Chorley and junction six for Horwich.

Congestion building up to junction 6 of the M61.

On Facebook at 11:53am, Lancashire Police wrote: “Please be aware that junction 8 on the M61 is closed in both directions due to an ongoing Police Incident.

“We will update you once this has reopened,

“Thank you for your patience.”

National Highways North West had also confirmed the closure.