News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78

A woman has died after falling from a motorway bridge on the M61 near Chorley

A woman has sadly died after falling from a motorway bridge on the M61.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read

Today (Monday, May 22), a Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at shortly after 11am to a report of a concern for welfare of a woman on a bridge over the M61 between Bolton and Chorley. Sadly, the woman fell from the bridge a short time later and despite the best efforts of emergency crews she was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Due to the incident, the M61 is closed in both directions between junction eight for Chorley and junction six for Horwich.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
M61 is closed in both directions between junction 8 Chorley and junction 6 Horwi...
Congestion building up to junction 6 of the M61.Congestion building up to junction 6 of the M61.
Congestion building up to junction 6 of the M61.
Most Popular

On Facebook at 11:53am, Lancashire Police wrote: “Please be aware that junction 8 on the M61 is closed in both directions due to an ongoing Police Incident.

“We will update you once this has reopened,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Thank you for your patience.”

National Highways North West had also confirmed the closure.

Samaritans are available day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceChorleyBoltonFacebook