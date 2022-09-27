M55 drivers told to watch out for cow trotting along hard shoulder of motorway
Drivers on the M55 were slightly delayed after a cow appeared on the motorway this afternoon (Tuesday, September 27).
By Matthew Calderbank
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 12:38 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 1:25 pm
It was seen trotting serenely along the hard shoulder at around 12.10pm, but luckily, the cow stayed out of the way of traffic.
The bizarre incident was reported to police who say Highways officers are making efforts to secure the cow and safely return it to the field next to the motorway.
Traffic is still flowing but there might be some delays and lanes might have to shut briefly whilst they deal with the adventurous cattle.
