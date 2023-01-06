News you can trust since 1886
M55 crash: LIVE updates after rush hour collision near Preston results in six miles of congestion and two-hour delays

A crash on the link road between the M55 and the M6 resulted in long delays near Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
2 hours ago
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 6:04pm

All lanes were reportedly closed following a collision on the link road between the M55 eastbound and the M6 southbound at junction 32 (Broughton).

The collision – which occurred at approximately 4.50pm – resulted in heavy congestion in the area.

“There are four miles of congestion on the M55 eastbound leading back towards junction 3,” a spokesman for National Highways said.

A crash on the link road between the M55 and the M6 resulted in long delays near Preston (Credit: National Highways)
“Please allow extra journey time.”

Follow the live blog below for the latest updates:

LIVE updates after rush hour crash on M55 near Preston on Friday, January 6

Key Events

  • Crash closes link road between the M55 eastbound and the M6 southbound at junction 32
  • Six miles of congestion and two-hour delays reported
  • Traffic officers and emergency services called to scene
  • Motorists urged to avoid the area if possible
  • All lanes reopen
Thanks for following today’s live blog

Traffic has returned to normal

All lanes are now open

Three-miles of congestion and 30-minute delays remain

One lane reopens on M55 eastbound

Two-hour delays remain in the area.

Congestion building on routes in and out of Fulwood as motorists attempt to divert

Traffic maps show congestion has stretched back to junction 3 (Wesham Interchange)

“Avoid area if possible"

Reports suggest the crash involved multiple vehicles

