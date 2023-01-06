Live
M55 crash: LIVE updates after rush hour collision near Preston results in six miles of congestion and two-hour delays
A crash on the link road between the M55 and the M6 resulted in long delays near Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
2 hours ago
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 6:04pm
All lanes were reportedly closed following a collision on the link road between the M55 eastbound and the M6 southbound at junction 32 (Broughton).
The collision – which occurred at approximately 4.50pm – resulted in heavy congestion in the area.
“There are four miles of congestion on the M55 eastbound leading back towards junction 3,” a spokesman for National Highways said.
“Please allow extra journey time.”
Follow the live blog below for the latest updates:







