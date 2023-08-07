An e-bike and a Nissan X-Trail collided on Dunkirk Lane at around 12.40pm on Monday (August 7).

The rider of the e-bike, an 18-year-old man from Leyland, was taken to hospital with “serious injuries”.

The Nissan driver was unhurt.

An 18-year-old was hospitalised after an electric bike was involved in a collision in Leyland (Credit: Paul Rushton)

Sgt Daniel Gunn, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a young man with some very serious injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident itself or who has CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage to get in touch.”

The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours while emergency services worked at the scene.

Heavy traffic was subsequently reported between Pasture Field Close and Longmeanygate.