Dunkirk Lane closed after cyclist suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Leyland collision

A road was closed after a cyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision with a car in Leyland.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 14:59 BST

A cyclist and a car were involved in a collision on Dunkirk Lane at approximately 1.30pm on Monday (August 7).

Police confirmed it was a “serious injury collision” and that the road was likely to remain closed “for some time”.

Officers urged motorists to find alternative routes.

Dunkirk Lane was closed after a cyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision in LeylandDunkirk Lane was closed after a cyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision in Leyland
Dunkirk Lane was closed after a cyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision in Leyland
An eyewitness said: “They closed the road from Dunkirk Hall to Barn Croft.

“There is at least two ambulances and plenty of police cars.”

Heavy traffic was building between Pasture Field Close and Longmeanygate following the closure.

More to follow…

