Teenager taken to Royal Preston Hospital after falling from block of flats in Church Street
The 16-year-old was taken to Royal Preston Hospital in a serious condition after he fell from the roof of the eight storey building in Church Street at around 7am.
He suffered serious head injuries and remains in a serious but stable condition.
Lancashire Police and CSI worked at the scene for a number of hours and concluded that the boy had fallen by accident.
The force said it would not be commenting on what the boy was doing on the roof prior to his fall.
“There’s no third party involvement and we’re no longer investigating,” said the force. “We’re not going to get drawn into what he was doing on the roof.”
An ambulance service spokesperson added: “We were called to Tithebarn Steet at 7.04am to reports of a fall from height and attended with an ambulance and two rapid response vehicles.
"A male, aged 16, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
Full police statement
A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Church Street, Preston, at 7.01am on August 6 to reports a teenager had fallen from a building.
"Emergency services attended and found the teenage boy with serious head injuries.
"He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
“The incident has been investigated and we are satisfied the fall was accidental and there was no third-party involvement.”