The 16-year-old was taken to Royal Preston Hospital in a serious condition after he fell from the roof of the eight storey building in Church Street at around 7am.

He suffered serious head injuries and remains in a serious but stable condition.

Lancashire Police and CSI worked at the scene for a number of hours and concluded that the boy had fallen by accident.

Emergency services near the scene in Guild Row, off Church Street in Preston, shortly before a young man fell from a 7-storey building on Sunday morning (August 6). (Picture by Somewhere in Preston)

The force said it would not be commenting on what the boy was doing on the roof prior to his fall.

“There’s no third party involvement and we’re no longer investigating,” said the force. “We’re not going to get drawn into what he was doing on the roof.”

An ambulance service spokesperson added: “We were called to Tithebarn Steet at 7.04am to reports of a fall from height and attended with an ambulance and two rapid response vehicles.

"A male, aged 16, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

The teenager suffered serious head injuries after he fell from the roof of a block of flats at the junction of Church Street and Guild Row in Preston on Sunday morning (August 6). (Picture by Google)

Full police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Church Street, Preston, at 7.01am on August 6 to reports a teenager had fallen from a building.

"Emergency services attended and found the teenage boy with serious head injuries.

"He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.