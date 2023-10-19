Leyland crash shuts Tank Roundabout between Penwortham Way and Flensburg Way
Police have closed part of Flensburg Way in Farington Moss after a motorcylist crashed into a lamp post near the tank roundabout shortly after 8am.
The male casualty suffered serious leg injuries and has been taken to hospital.
The road is currently closed from the tank roundabout to the iron horse roundabout at Longmeanygate in Earnshaw Bridge.
Lancashire Police has advised motorists to avoid the area “for the next couple of hours” while emergency services work at the scene.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.06am today to a report of a road traffic collision on Flensburg Way, near to the tank roundabout.
“Officers attended and found that a motorbike had been in collision with a lamp post.
"The male motorbike rider suffered serious leg injuries and has been taken to hospital. The road is currently closed.”
North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.