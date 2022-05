The M61 was closed between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Horwich) at approximately 6.30pm on Thursday (May 12).

Police urged motorists to find alternative routes while they attended an incident at Rivington Services.

Officers on Friday (May 13) confirmed the incident involved the welfare of a woman.

“The road re-opened at about 7.45pm after she had been brought to safety,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year.

You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.