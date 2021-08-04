Four people injured after two-vehicle crash on Padiham road

One person had to be cut free from a vehicle by firefighters following a crash in Padiham.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 7:09 pm
Updated Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 7:12 pm

Slade Lane was closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash at around 3.10pm today (August 4).

Four people were hurt in the incident but police said their injuries are "not thought to be life-threatening".

One of the casualties had to be cut free from the vehicle by firefighters using Holmatro equipment.

An air ambulance was witnessed landing in the area as part of the emergency response.

The closure led to heavy congestion in the area, with traffic also building on Barrowford Road.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Four people were injured following a crash in Padiham.

