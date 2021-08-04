Four people injured after two-vehicle crash on Padiham road
One person had to be cut free from a vehicle by firefighters following a crash in Padiham.
Slade Lane was closed in both directions after a two-vehicle crash at around 3.10pm today (August 4).
Four people were hurt in the incident but police said their injuries are "not thought to be life-threatening".
One of the casualties had to be cut free from the vehicle by firefighters using Holmatro equipment.
Read More
An air ambulance was witnessed landing in the area as part of the emergency response.
The closure led to heavy congestion in the area, with traffic also building on Barrowford Road.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.