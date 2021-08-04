Leyland woman and her partner found guilty of causing 'unnecessary suffering to protected animal'

Magistrates today found Inga Ozola, 43, of Seven Stars Road, Leyland, guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal between April 24 and 27 2019, after a dog named Spencer was found buried in a shallow hole close to Worden Park on April 27 2019.

The pup had suffered two severely broken legs and vets later decided it was kinder to put him to sleep.

Ms Onzola had been breeding and selling the Pomeranian puppies for between £400 and £550 each and had previously denied the charge against her at Preston Magistrates Court.

Seven-week old Spencer the puppy was found buried alive

But today, three magistrates, Mr Rigby, Mrs Adam, Mr Henderson found her guilty and have adjourned the trial until 10 am on September 2, whilst a pre-sentence report is prepared.

And her partner of 15 years, Arunas Vensolvas, 50, was also found guilty of the same charge but this has today been dismissed and he will not face sentencing.

The court previously heard they had sought treatment for a fractured leg and been told it would cost £2,000 for surgery, which they could not obtain credit for, and it was costing them money for appointments, medication and X-rays.

The trial continued today at Preston Magistrates court

The couple claimed they 'gave' the dog to a Lithuanian man, whose full name they don't know, who was going to take the puppy to Latvia for surgery because it was cheaper there.

But prosecutors for the RSPCA yesterday said that was a lie as Ozola was seen on CCTV leaving her house with a rucksack and returning a short time later, just a few hours before Spencer was found.