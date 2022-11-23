The woman – who has since been named as Carol Fisher – was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” but sadly died a short time later.

Paying tribute, her family said: “Carol Fisher was a much-loved mum, nan, sister and a great friend to many.

“Carol was a retired auxiliary nurse at Fulwood Hall Hospital. She attended Fulwood Free Methodist Church and enjoyed helping out at a children’s ministry and volunteering at a local charity shop in Fulwood.

“In her spare time Carol loved walking her beloved dog Milo and chatting to fellow dog walkers as she went.

“Carol was a truly beautiful lady inside and out, who was loved by all who knew her and was always available to help anyone who needed it.

“The news of Carol's tragic death has been devastating and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.”

Carol Fisher sadly died after being struck by a double-decker bus in Fulwood (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Police said they were continuing to appeal for witnesses following the collision.

Sgt Marc Saysell, of the Lancashire Roads Policing Team, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with Carol’s family and friends.

“We send them our deepest condolences at what is a truly awful time for them.

“Our investigation to establish exactly what occurred is still ongoing and we are asking anybody who saw the collision, or who has CCTV or dashcam of it, to come forward.”

