The 81-year-old from Preston was struck in Sherwood Way, off Eastway in Fulwood, at around 1.40pm yesterday (Monday, November 14).

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries but sadly passed away last night.

​Police are now appealing for information and urging any witnesses to come forward.

​Sgt Rob Prescott, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Unit said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision.

​Our thoughts are very much with the victim's family at this time. If you saw what happened, or if you have any dashcam camera footage which could help us, please come forward.”