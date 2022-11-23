Motorcyclist injured in crash on A6 in Whittle-le-Woods
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Chorley last night (Tuesday, November 22).
Police closed Preston Road (A6) in Whittle-le-Woods whilst paramedics attended to the man at around 7pm.
He suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance. The driver of the car was not injured.
A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 7.04pm yesterday to a report of a road traffic collision on Preston Road, Whittle-le-Woods.
"It was a collision between a car and a motorbike. The rider of the motorbike suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital.
"The road was reopened at approximately 8.50pm.”
Traffic was diverted along Swansey Lane to Chorley Old Road whilst the A6 remained closed between the junction of Swansey Lane and Brownley Street.
North West Ambulance Service was approached for further details.