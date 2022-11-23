Police closed Preston Road (A6) in Whittle-le-Woods whilst paramedics attended to the man at around 7pm.

He suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance. The driver of the car was not injured.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 7.04pm yesterday to a report of a road traffic collision on Preston Road, Whittle-le-Woods.

Preston Road (A6) was closed in Whittle-le-Woods after a motorcyclist was injured in a crash on Tuesday night (November 22)

"It was a collision between a car and a motorbike. The rider of the motorbike suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital.

"The road was reopened at approximately 8.50pm.”

Traffic was diverted along Swansey Lane to Chorley Old Road whilst the A6 remained closed between the junction of Swansey Lane and Brownley Street.

