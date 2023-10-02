Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 61-year-old woman, later named as Elizabeth Rostron from Charnock Richard, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

In a loving tribute, her family said: “Elizabeth was a champion of people less fortunate, her greatest satisfaction in life came from fundraising and charitable causes.

Elizabeth Rostron sadly died after being struck by a car on a car park in Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“She was an amazing gentle person whose smile lit up a room and when Elizabeth spoke to someone she didn’t know, she still talked to them like a new best friend.

“Elizabeth was taken so tragically with so much life left to live. An irreplaceable part of our lives has gone forever.

“We have been deeply moved by the messages from friends and family relating to Elizabeth’s untimely passing.”

The second pedestrian – a woman in her 70s – remained in hospital for treatment on Monday (October 2).

Police said their investigation was continuing and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Following the tragic incident, Sgt Rebecca Price, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the woman who died, at what is a truly heart-breaking time for them.

“We are determined to get answers about what happened and are asking anybody with information, including dashcam, to get in touch.”