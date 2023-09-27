Woman dies in Chorley crash after being struck by Nissan Micra outside Barnado's charity shop
The woman, aged 61, was pronounced dead at the scene in a small car park outside Barnado’s charity shop on Keepers Wood Way at 12.45pm.
It was reported that a Nissan Micra had reversed out of a parking space and collided with her and another woman.
The second woman was seriously injured and remains in hospital. The Nissan driver, a man aged in his 70s, stopped at the scene. He has not been arrested.
An investigation is now under way and Lancashire Police are asking anyone with information, who saw the incident or has dashcam footage, to get in touch.
Sgt Rebecca Price, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the woman who died, at what is a truly heart-breaking time for them.
“We are determined to get answers about what happened and are asking anybody with information, including dashcam, to get in touch.”
Anybody with information should call 101, quoting log 673 of September 26.