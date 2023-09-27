Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The woman, aged 61, was pronounced dead at the scene in a small car park outside Barnado’s charity shop on Keepers Wood Way at 12.45pm.

It was reported that a Nissan Micra had reversed out of a parking space and collided with her and another woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second woman was seriously injured and remains in hospital. The Nissan driver, a man aged in his 70s, stopped at the scene. He has not been arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred at around 12.45pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 26) in a small car park on Keepers Wood Way, Chorley. It was reported that a Nissan Micra had reversed out of a parking space and collided with two pedestrians.

An investigation is now under way and Lancashire Police are asking anyone with information, who saw the incident or has dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Sgt Rebecca Price, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the woman who died, at what is a truly heart-breaking time for them.

“We are determined to get answers about what happened and are asking anybody with information, including dashcam, to get in touch.”