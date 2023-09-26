News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

‘Serious collision’ involving car and two pedestrians closes Keepers Wood Way in Chorley

A collision involving a car and two pedestrians closed a road in Chorley.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 17:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police, paramedics and firefighters were spotted responding to an incident in Keepers Wood Way on Tuesday afternoon (September 26).

An air ambulance was also spotted landing near the scene as the road was closed in both directions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At 4.40pm, Lancashire Police confirmed they were called to a “serious collision involving a car and two pedestrians.”

Police said they were called to a collision involving a car and two pedestrians in Keepers Wood Way, Chorley (Credit: Google)Police said they were called to a collision involving a car and two pedestrians in Keepers Wood Way, Chorley (Credit: Google)
Police said they were called to a collision involving a car and two pedestrians in Keepers Wood Way, Chorley (Credit: Google)
Most Popular

“We would ask that you avoid the area, and we will update you when we can,” a spokesman for the force added.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred in a car park, but this has not yet been confirmed.

North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for more information.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceChorleyPolice