Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police, paramedics and firefighters were spotted responding to an incident in Keepers Wood Way on Tuesday afternoon (September 26).

An air ambulance was also spotted landing near the scene as the road was closed in both directions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 4.40pm, Lancashire Police confirmed they were called to a “serious collision involving a car and two pedestrians.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said they were called to a collision involving a car and two pedestrians in Keepers Wood Way, Chorley (Credit: Google)

“We would ask that you avoid the area, and we will update you when we can,” a spokesman for the force added.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred in a car park, but this has not yet been confirmed.