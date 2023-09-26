‘Serious collision’ involving car and two pedestrians closes Keepers Wood Way in Chorley
Police, paramedics and firefighters were spotted responding to an incident in Keepers Wood Way on Tuesday afternoon (September 26).
An air ambulance was also spotted landing near the scene as the road was closed in both directions.
At 4.40pm, Lancashire Police confirmed they were called to a “serious collision involving a car and two pedestrians.”
“We would ask that you avoid the area, and we will update you when we can,” a spokesman for the force added.
Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred in a car park, but this has not yet been confirmed.
North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for more information.