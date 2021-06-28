Disqualified driver charged after 8-year-old boy is seriously injured in Bacup hit and run

The boy remains in a serious condition at Manchester Children’s Hospital after he was struck by a BMW whilst crossing Newchurch Road on his toy scooter on Thursday (June 24).

The driver failed to stop at the scene, but police traced a suspect over the weekend and arrested a 34-year-old man for a number of suspected offences.

Anthony McKenna, 34, of Newchurch Road, Bacup, has since been charged and is due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday, June 28)

A police spokesman said :"We were called to Newchurch Road, Bacup at 6.35pm on Thursday (June 24) to reports an eight-year-old boy on a toy scooter had been struck by a grey BMW while on a crossing. The driver of the BMW failed to stop at the scene.

"The boy, who is from Bacup, was taken to Manchester Children’s Hospital with serious head injuries. He remains in a poorly condition."

Anthony McKenna, 34, of Newchurch Road, Bacup is charged with:

1. Drive a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road / in a public place without due care and attention

2. Cause serious injury by driving whilst disqualified

3. Use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance

4. Driver of a vehicle fail to stop after a road accident

5. Driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident fail to report that accident

6. Drive whilst disqualified

7. Aggravated vehicle taking

