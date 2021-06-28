Suspected drink driver arrested after pedestrian is killed in Darwen crash

Police were called at around 6pm on Saturday (June 26) after a Renault Clio hit a pedestrian in Pole Lane.

Emergency services rushed to the scene where they found a 44-year-old man suffering from serious head, chest, abdomen and leg injuries.

The man, from Darwen, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but sadly died yesterday (Sunday, June 27).

The driver of the Renault, a 24-year-old man from Blackburn, was initially arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink driving.

He was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The man has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police are now appealing for information and are urging any witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Andrew Hemingway, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “These are very sad and tragic circumstances. My thoughts are with the man involved and his family at this time.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing and I would ask anyone who can assist our enquiries to get in touch.

“We would continue to appeal to anyone with information, or who saw what the collision, to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1214 of June 26.

