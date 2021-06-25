Boy, 8, suffers 'serious head injuries' after hit-and-run collision in Bacup

The 8-year-old boy was riding a toy scooter in Newchurch Road when he was struck by a grey BMW on a crossing at around 6.35pm yesterday (June 24).

The driver of the BMW failed to stop at the scene, according to police.

The boy, who is from Bacup, was rushed to Manchester Children's Hospital with serious head injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have described his condition as "serious but stable".

Sgt Michael Higginson, from Lancashire Police's Tactical Operations Unit, said: "This collision has left a young boy seriously injured and first and foremost my thoughts are with him and his family at this extremely distressing time.

"We have now launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances of the collision and we are keen for anybody with information on the identity of the driver to come forward.

An 8-year-old boy was hospitalised with serious injuries after a hit-and-run collision in Bacup. (Credit: Google)

"I am appealing directly to that individual to examine their conscience, do the right thing and hand themselves into the police straight away.

"I would also ask the public to check their CCTV or dashcam footage to see if they captured anything which could assist our investigation."

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1257 of June 24.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.