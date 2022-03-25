Delays on M6 due to a collision in Wigan

One of three lanes is closed on the northbound carriageway between J27 at Wrightington and J28 at Leyland following the incident between a car and a recovery truck.

Officers from Samlesbury attended the scene and moved both vehicles into the hard shoulder.

No one was injured, however the central reservation was damaged.

J28 on the M6

A spokesperson from National Highways North West said: “One lane remains closed with traffic moving and there are currently delays of 45 minutes above normal journey times on the approach to the incident.

“The central reservation was also hit during the incident. This will be repaired later on through a lane three closure.”