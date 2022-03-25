Delays on M6 due to a collision in Wigan
There are delays on the M6 near Wigan after a collision this afternoon (Friday March 25.)
One of three lanes is closed on the northbound carriageway between J27 at Wrightington and J28 at Leyland following the incident between a car and a recovery truck.
Officers from Samlesbury attended the scene and moved both vehicles into the hard shoulder.
No one was injured, however the central reservation was damaged.
A spokesperson from National Highways North West said: “One lane remains closed with traffic moving and there are currently delays of 45 minutes above normal journey times on the approach to the incident.
“The central reservation was also hit during the incident. This will be repaired later on through a lane three closure.”
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here