A car and cyclist collided at the junction with Astley Road at around 3.20pm on Thursday (April 21).

Police closed the road following the collision as emergency services attended the scene.

The cyclist – a man in 20s – was taken to hospital with “serious injuries”, North West Ambulance Service said.

Traffic was building in the area following the collision as motorists attempted to avoid the area.

The road was reopened at approximately 4.55pm.