Police cordon in place after incident in Thompson Street Ribbleton
A police cordon is in place after an incident in Preston today (Monday, January 2).
By Matthew Calderbank
29 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 4:17pm
Officers flooded Thompson Street, off Miller Road in Ribbleton, with six vans and two cars called to the scene this afternoon.
Part of Thompson Street has been taped off – between Miller Road and Robin Street – and officers were not allowing anyone past the cordon.
Police have not provided any details at this stage, but the incident appears to concern a flat behind Miller News.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.