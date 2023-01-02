News you can trust since 1886
Police cordon in place after incident in Thompson Street Ribbleton

A police cordon is in place after an incident in Preston today (Monday, January 2).

By Matthew Calderbank
29 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 4:17pm

Officers flooded Thompson Street, off Miller Road in Ribbleton, with six vans and two cars called to the scene this afternoon.

Part of Thompson Street has been taped off – between Miller Road and Robin Street – and officers were not allowing anyone past the cordon.

Police have not provided any details at this stage, but the incident appears to concern a flat behind Miller News.

Police at the scene in Thompson Street, Ribbleton this afternoon (Monday, January 2). Pic credit: Stephen Geraghty
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.

The incident appears to concern a flat behind Miller News in Thompson Street. Pic credit: Stephen Geraghty
A police cordon is place in Thompson Street, off Miller Road in Ribbleton this afternoon (Monday, January 2). Pic credit: Stephen Geraghty