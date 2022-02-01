A MINI Clubman and a bicycle were involved in a collision in Wood Lane, at the junction with Park Hall Road, at approximately 6pm on Monday (January 31).

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital by ambulance with "serious injuries".

Residents were urged to avoid the area and a road closure was put in place while emergency services attended the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sgt Chris Evans, of Tac Ops, said: "This collision left a man with some serious injuries and I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision, or who has any CCTV or dashcam, to come forward and contact us."

Anyone with information was asked to call 101, quoting log number 1162 of January 31.

Information can also be reported online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

A MINI Clubman and a bicycle were involved in a collision in Wood Lane, at the junction with Park Hall Road (Credit: Google)

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.