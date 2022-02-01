Leyland crash sees police close road whilst ambulance crews treat casualty
Police and ambulance crews were called to a crash in Leyland this morning (Tuesday, February 1).
School Lane was closed whilst ambulance crews attended the scene near the junction with Haig Avenue at around 9.30am.
Two ambulances attended and Lancashire Police said the casualty has suffered minor injury.
School Lane remained closed as of 10.20am, with officers diverting traffic away from the scene.
A police spokesman said: "Please be aware there is a road closure currently in place in School Lane, Leyland (at the junction of Haig Avenue).
"This is whilst police attend the scene of a road traffic collision.
"We will update you when the road is open again. In the meantime please use alternative routes."
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.
