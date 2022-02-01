Leyland crash sees police close road whilst ambulance crews treat casualty

Police and ambulance crews were called to a crash in Leyland this morning (Tuesday, February 1).

By Matthew Calderbank
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 10:30 am

School Lane was closed whilst ambulance crews attended the scene near the junction with Haig Avenue at around 9.30am.

Two ambulances attended and Lancashire Police said the casualty has suffered minor injury.

School Lane remained closed as of 10.20am, with officers diverting traffic away from the scene.

School Lane in Leyland was closed whilst ambulance crews attended the scene of a crash near the junction with Haig Avenue at around 9.30am this morning (Tuesday, February 1). Pic: Joe Knight

A police spokesman said: "Please be aware there is a road closure currently in place in School Lane, Leyland (at the junction of Haig Avenue).

"This is whilst police attend the scene of a road traffic collision.

"We will update you when the road is open again. In the meantime please use alternative routes."

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.

