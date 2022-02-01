Man hospitalised after bike and car collide in Chorley

Road closures were put in place in Wood Lane, at the junction with Park Hall Road, at approximately 6pm on Monday (January 31).

North West Ambulance Service said they were called to a collision "involving a car and a bicycle".

"A man was taken to hospital," a spokesman added.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.

More to follow...

