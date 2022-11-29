News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Crash ‘involving motorbike and car’ closes section of Church Street in Burnley

A road traffic collision which reportedly involved a motorbike and a car closed a road in Burnley.

By Sean Gleaves
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 7:43pm

Emergency services were called to a crash in Church Street, near the junction with Chapel Street, on Tuesday evening (November 29).

The collision reportedly involved a motorbike and a Toyota Avensis, according to eyewitness reports.

Hide Ad
Read More
Murder inquiry launched after fatal house fire in Nelson
Police were called to a crash in Church Street, near the junction with Chapel Street (Credit: Google)

Most Popular

Police subsequently closed part of the road while the scene was made safe.

“Please keep in mind this area is going to be congested and plan your route accordingly,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

BurnleyEmergency servicesPoliceLancashire Police