Crash ‘involving motorbike and car’ closes section of Church Street in Burnley
A road traffic collision which reportedly involved a motorbike and a car closed a road in Burnley.
By Sean Gleaves
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
29th Nov 2022, 7:43pm
Emergency services were called to a crash in Church Street, near the junction with Chapel Street, on Tuesday evening (November 29).
The collision reportedly involved a motorbike and a Toyota Avensis, according to eyewitness reports.
Police subsequently closed part of the road while the scene was made safe.
“Please keep in mind this area is going to be congested and plan your route accordingly,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.