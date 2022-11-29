Officers were called at around 8-25pm on Wednesday, November 23, to reports of a fire in Cooper Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended the address, where a woman in her 40s was found unresponsive, and a man in his 50s with a leg injury.

Police were called to the property in Cooper Street, Nelson, last week following a fire

Both were taken to hospital for treatment, but the woman later died. The man was discharged. The cause of death is still to be determined.

Following a number of further enquiries, officers this morning arrested a 57-year-old man from Nelson on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det. Chief Insp. Allen Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with the woman who has sadly died and her loved ones. Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who has seen any unusual activity at the address over the past few days or weeks, or anyone who has any concerns about anything they may have seen or heard at the address, to get in touch. I would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have any CCTV or other footage.

“Please do get in touch with us if you have any information, however insignificant you may think it is. It could hold the key in helping us find out exactly what has happened and establishing the circumstances around this lady’s death so that we can give her family some answers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad