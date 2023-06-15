News you can trust since 1886
A56 northbound to remain closed overnight as safety barriers repaired following car and lorry tanker crash near Accrington

The A56 northbound will remain closed overnight following a collision involving a car and a tanker lorry.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Jun 2023, 19:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 19:36 BST

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision on the A56 between the A680 and the A679 (Rising Bridge) on Thursday (June 15).

The crash occurred at around 11.55am and involved a car and a tanker lorry on the northbound carriageway.

“The driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“The northbound carriageway is currently closed to allow vehicle recovery.”

All traffic was also temporarily stopped on the southbound carriageway to allow the air ambulance to land.

Delays of 20 minutes were reported in the area, with approximately two miles of congestion building on the northbound carriageway.

The A56 northbound will remain closed overnight following a collision (Credit: Google)The A56 northbound will remain closed overnight following a collision (Credit: Google)
At 5pm, National Highways confirmed the northbound carriageway would remain closed overnight so the safety barriers could be repaired.

A spokesman said: “The accident caused extensive barrier damage, and emergency repairs need to be taken out.

“The closures are essential to complete the repairs and ensure the safety of road users.

Drivers are reminded to plan their journeys, allow extra time for travelling and check traffic conditions before setting off.”

Diversion route

Drivers travelling northbound on the A56 will be diverted off at Rising Bridge.

The diversion route will then guide traffic on to the first exit of the roundabout leading to the A680.

At the A690/A679 junction, motorists should turn right onto A679 northbound.

At A679/A56 Western Roundabout the first exit will enable traffic to re-join the A56 northbound.

Lane 2 on the southbound carriageway is also closed to facilitate the emergency repairs.

