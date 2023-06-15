Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision on the A56 between the A680 and the A679 (Rising Bridge) on Thursday (June 15).

The crash occurred at around 11.55am and involved a car and a tanker lorry on the northbound carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“The northbound carriageway is currently closed to allow vehicle recovery.”

All traffic was also temporarily stopped on the southbound carriageway to allow the air ambulance to land.

One lane was reopened at around 1.30pm.

A crash involving a car and a tanker lorry closed a busy A-road in both directions near Accrington

Delays of 20 minutes were reported in the area, with approximately two miles of congestion building on the northbound carriageway.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

“Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion was put in place while the scene was cleared, with road users advised to follow the Solid Triangle diversion symbol on road signs.

A traffic map of the area following the collision (Credit: AA)

Diversion route

- Leave the A56 northbound at Rising Bridge

-At A56/A680 roundabout, take the first exit onto A680 northbound.

- At the A690/A679 junction, turn right onto A679 northbound.