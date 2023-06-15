News you can trust since 1886
Motorcyclist hospitalised with ‘serious head and leg injuries’ after crash with car near St Michael’s

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash near St Michael’s.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 16:28 BST

A collision involving a motorbike and a car at around closed Garstang Road between St Michael’s and Churchtown at around 8.45am on Thursday (June 15).

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, suffered “serious head and leg injuries” and was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

The road was closed for a number of hours following the crash as the scene was cleared and the incident was investigated.

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash near St Michael’s
Drivers were urged to avoid the area and to plan their routes accordingly.

At 3.20pm, officers confirmed the road had reopened and thanked residents for their patience.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We only close roads when absolutely necessary and we appreciate your patience and understanding.

“Thank you to the kind people who brought us water as well. It was greatly appreciated in this weather.

“Also a reminder that if we are closing a road and you need to ask directions then please pull into a safe place in order to do so.

“Please don’t attempt to drive around the vehicle or officers closing the road.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident was asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 419 of June 15, 2023.

