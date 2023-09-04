20-minute delays reported on M6 near Preston as lanes close for ‘essential repair works’

Congestion was building on the northbound carriageway from junction 32 (Broughton) up to Catterall on Monday afternoon (September 4).

Motorists were facing delays of around 20 minutes. The average speed was 15mph.

It came after lanes were closed for “essential repair works” between junctions 32 and 33 (Hampson Green).

Long delays were reported on the M6 between Preston and Catterall (Credit: Google)

Work started on Sunday, September 3 and was scheduled to be completed by the end of October.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “A short section of the M6, which passes over Stewart’s Wood bridge, needs waterproofing and resurfacing to ensure journeys remain safe and reliable.

“Our essential repair work will require the closure of two lanes of northbound traffic on the M6 during the day, and three lanes overnight, between 8pm and 6am.

A traffic map of the area (Credit: AA)

“These measures will ensure the continued safety of road users and our staff during the work.