News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Lane closures between Junction 32 and 33 on the M6 forecasted for eight weeks due to essential bridge repair

Work began on Sunday, 3 September on a section of the M6, which passes over Stewart's Wood, closing two lanes of northbound traffic on the M6 during the day, and three lanes overnight.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read

Work started on Sunday, 3 September and is scheduled to complete by the end of October as National Highways carry out essential repair works on the M6 northbound carriageway between junction 32 and junction 33.

Read More
Preston weather forecast: City set to see plenty of sunshine and highs of 24C ne...

National Highways said: ‘These measures will ensure the continued safety of road users and our staff during the work. The lanes that remain in use will be narrower than usual and subject to a 50mph speed limit which is reduced to 40mph whilst driving through the working area.’

One of the bridges just north of Junction 32 on the M6One of the bridges just north of Junction 32 on the M6
One of the bridges just north of Junction 32 on the M6
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stewart's Wood bridge which a short section of the M6 passes over needs waterproofing and resurfacing to ‘ensure journeys remain safe and reliable’.

The work is said to be essential as it protects the bridge joints from salt and rainwater damage, reducing the need for emergency repairs in the future.

Maintenance work is expected to also require six overnight closures of the M6 northbound carriageway between junctions 32 and 33 during this two-month period.

When overnight closures are in effect, northbound traffic should follow the signed diversion route: leaving the M6 at junction 32, onto junction 1 of the M55, then onto the A6 (Preston Lancaster Road) for 12 miles before re-joining the M6 at junction 33.

You can view the full list of North West maintenance schemes here.

Related topics:WorkJunction 32National HighwaysM55North West