Lane closures between Junction 32 and 33 on the M6 forecasted for eight weeks due to essential bridge repair

Work started on Sunday, 3 September and is scheduled to complete by the end of October as National Highways carry out essential repair works on the M6 northbound carriageway between junction 32 and junction 33.

National Highways said: ‘These measures will ensure the continued safety of road users and our staff during the work. The lanes that remain in use will be narrower than usual and subject to a 50mph speed limit which is reduced to 40mph whilst driving through the working area.’

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the bridges just north of Junction 32 on the M6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart's Wood bridge which a short section of the M6 passes over needs waterproofing and resurfacing to ‘ensure journeys remain safe and reliable’.

The work is said to be essential as it protects the bridge joints from salt and rainwater damage, reducing the need for emergency repairs in the future.

Maintenance work is expected to also require six overnight closures of the M6 northbound carriageway between junctions 32 and 33 during this two-month period.

When overnight closures are in effect, northbound traffic should follow the signed diversion route: leaving the M6 at junction 32, onto junction 1 of the M55, then onto the A6 (Preston Lancaster Road) for 12 miles before re-joining the M6 at junction 33.