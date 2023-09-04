Driver fined for failing to stop after accident near Lancaster railway station
A driver who collided with another car on the approach road at Lancaster railway station has appeared in court.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read
They were convicted of failing to stop and exchange insurance details.
The driver was fined £40 and ordered to pay court costs of £101.
They were given five penalty points on their licence.
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on September 1 on Twitter: #CourtResult - A driver who collided with another car on the Approach Road at #Lancaster Station has been convicted of failing to stop and exchange insurance details: £40 fine, £101 costs & surcharge, licence endorsed five points.”