News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Driver fined for failing to stop after accident near Lancaster railway station

A driver who collided with another car on the approach road at Lancaster railway station has appeared in court.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read
A driver was fined for failing to stop at an accident near Lancaster railway station. Picture from BTP Lancashire.A driver was fined for failing to stop at an accident near Lancaster railway station. Picture from BTP Lancashire.
A driver was fined for failing to stop at an accident near Lancaster railway station. Picture from BTP Lancashire.

They were convicted of failing to stop and exchange insurance details.

The driver was fined £40 and ordered to pay court costs of £101.

They were given five penalty points on their licence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on September 1 on Twitter: #CourtResult - A driver who collided with another car on the Approach Road at #Lancaster Station has been convicted of failing to stop and exchange insurance details: £40 fine, £101 costs & surcharge, licence endorsed five points.”