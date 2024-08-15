Trains suspended between Preston and Blackburn as emergency services deal with 'incident'
Northern confirmed emergency services dealing with an incident on the line at around 5pm on Thursday.
All lines were closed as a result, resulting in trains running between these stations being cancelled or delayed.
Bus replacement services were subsequently put in place to help customers reach their destinations.
Disruption was expected to last until around 6.30pm.
Bus replacement services
Buses departed from Blackburn at 5.05pm, 6pm and 6.40pm, calling at all stops to Preston.
Buses departed from Preston at 5.20pm, 6pm and 7.15pm, calling at all stops to Blackburn.
Customers could also travel on TransPennine Express services between York / Leeds and Blackpool North via Manchester.
