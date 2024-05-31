Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of drivers are still using a bus-only stretch of road in Preston - flouting warnings of £70 fines.

Since May 20, cameras have been capturing drivers using the newly restricted stretch of road in Corporation Street in the city centre.

The new bus-gate is in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week between Marsh Lane and Heatley Street. Only buses, bicycles and Hackney taxis – not private hire vehicles – are allowed to pass through the so-called ‘bus gate’.

Follow the leader!

Signs warn drivers of ‘bus lane cameras’ and those flouting the restriction risk being fined £70. But to date, no one has been issued with a fine.

Instead, Lancashire Council is currently writing to those caught on camera and warning them not to use the bus-only road in future.

Traffic marshals will also be deployed to Corporation Street over the coming days to help drivers with changes to the road. Digital signs have also been added this week to warn drivers of the bus gate, as well as temporary barriers to prevent people driving down the restricted road.

The new road layout in Corporation Street, Preston where a bus gate becomes operational on Tuesday, May 21

When will they start fining people?

The county council is purposely keeping tight-lipped on the exact date when fines will be issued but warns “they are coming soon”.

It says the ongoing ‘grace period’ will soon end but drivers will not be told exactly when enforcement begins.

It is understood the reason is that it may encourage people to still use the bus gate during that specific period.

Phil Durnell, director of Highways and Transport at Lancashire County Council, said: "We are taking a number of measures to ensure drivers are aware and adhere to the new bus gate in Corporation Street.

"Enforcement has started and fines will be coming soon to deter drivers from using this section when they shouldn't.

"A bedding in period is normal for this type of scheme and we expect things to settle down as people get used the changes.

"We are listening to feedback from the public and we will continue to monitor the situation.

"It's really important that people take note of the new signs and familiarise themselves with the changes to avoid being fined in future."

Last week, The Post sent a photographer to check on the new bus-gate and in less than an hour spotted more than 100 drivers flouting the new restriction.

Buses avoiding bus-gate due to ‘congestion’

City bus operator Preston Bus said it was forced to divert five of its services away from the bus-only area on Thursday due to ‘congestion’.

Bus drivers took detours to avoid the bus gate, which is designed to speed up services along Corporation Street.

Preston Bus re-routed its 23, 31, 35, 43 and 46 services down Walker Street and North Road to reach the Bus Station.

Drivers reported long delays along Corporation Street in the afternoon with one blaming “ridiculous traffic light priorities at the junction with the ring road”.

What do Lancashire County Council say?

Traffic marshals have been deployed to Corporation Street in Preston to help drivers familiarise themselves with the changes to the road network following the introduction of a new bus gate.

The bus-only section, known as a bus gate, is between Marsh Lane and Heatley Street, and is intended to give priority to buses in both directions. The restrictions are in place 24 hours a day.

Signage is clearly displayed on Corporation Street and some approaching streets to warn drivers of the bus gate. Several digital signs have also been added this week, with more in the pipeline.

We have continued to monitor the situation since it was introduced earlier this month and have now deployed traffic marshals to the area to advise drivers and help traffic flow as it should. The marshals will be in place over the coming days.

Temporary barriers have also been put up to prevent people driving down the bus gate.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras are being used at this location so drivers are being reminded to adhere to the new restrictions to avoid being fined.

