This is when Preston's new bus gate opens and how to avoid getting a £70 fine

A new bus gate will come into force in Preston later this month with fines for drivers caught using it.

From Tuesday, May 21, the section of Corporation Street between Marsh Lane and Heatley Street - near the university - will give priority to buses in both directions.

With the parallel Friargate also having been largely pedestrianised, prohibited vehicles travelling towards the city centre from the north of Preston will be forced to use Strand Road or the A6, North Road.

Lancashire County Council said the bus gate aims to improve bus reliability and ease congestion, while encouraging more people to use public transport, as well as walking and cycling.

Who can use it?

Buses, Hackney Carriages and bicycles will be allowed to use this section of Corporation Street, but private-hire taxis won't be able to.

It will be in effect 24 hours a day and Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras will be used to enforce the restrictions.

Will drivers be fined? How much?

The bus gate becomes operational on Tuesday 21 May 2024 and from that date warnings will be issued to drivers who use this section when they shouldn't. Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras will be used.

Following this short grace period, Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) will be issued to discourage people from driving down the bus gate when they shouldn't. The standard Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) is £70.

If payment is made within 21 days of the PCN being served, the charge is reduced by 50% to £35.

But if payment is made after a service of charge certificate, the charge increases by 50% to £105.

How can drivers avoid the bus gate?

Alterations are being made to the road network in the area to provide alternative routes.

The one-way street in Marsh Lane - between Corporation Street and Friargate - will be changed to provide a route for drivers who find themselves at the bus gate and can't use it, taking people back towards the university.

Lancashire County Council says signage will clearly be displayed in the area to warn drivers of the new bus gate and ensure they don't drive down the road.