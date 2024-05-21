Cameras were switched on yesterday to monitor the new restriction on Corporation Street, between its junctions with Marsh Lane and Heatley Street.

Only buses, bicycles and Hackney taxis – not private hire vehicles – are allowed to pass through the so-called ‘bus gate’, which will be in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The changes are part of works to transform the wider Friargate and Ringway area and also aim to increase bus reliability, reduce congestion and encourage more people to use public transport.Lucky for the motorists, Lancashire County Council says it will not initially be issuing fines (usually £70) for breaches of the new rule, but will instead send warning letters to those caught using the route unlawfully.

The Post sent a photographer along to check on the new system and in less than an hour he spotted more than 100 motorists ignoring the new restriction.

One driver said: “Drivers were unaware of the new regulations and by the time they had realised it was too late and they were in the no-go zone”, while another added that “The signage is poor at best”.

Take a look at some of the shocking pictures.

1 . Hundreds of drivers caught out on new bus-only lane in Preston The Post sent a photographer along to check on the new system and in less than an hour he spotted more than 100 motorists ignoring the new restriction. Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2 . The new Bus Gate on Corporation Street Preston The new Bus Gate on Corporation Street, Preston. Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

3 . The new Bus Gate on Corporation Street, Preston Luckily for the many motorist LCC are having a grace period meaning no £70 penalty notices will be issued as of yet, instead warning letters. Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales