Watch as Lancashire Police deal with serious collision which closed the M6 between Leyland and Standish
Motorists are advised they face long delays on the M6 for the second time this week after a crash closed the M6 between Leyland and Standish.
The motorway was closed in both directions between junctions 27 (Standish) and 28 (Leyland) this morning.
The southbound carriageway was later reopened, but the northbound section remains closed as emergency services remain at the scene.
Police, North West Ambulance Service and National Highways Traffic Officers are all in attendance.
Lancashire Police have warned motorists the northbound carriageway “could be closed for several hours”.
