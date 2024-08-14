Traffic building after all lanes closed on M6 northbound due to 'obstruction on carriageway' near Preston
Traffic building was building on the M6 northbound after all lanes were closed due to an “obstruction”.
All lanes were closed between junctions 31 (Samlesbury) and 31A (Haighton) due to an “obstruction on the road” at around midday on Wednesday.
Traffic was subsequently building on the northbound carriageway between junctions 31A and 29 (Bamber Bridge).
Delays of around 21 minutes were reported in the area.
Congestion was also backing up to junction 9 (Rose Grove) on the M65 as motorists attempted to join the M6.
It was reported that all lanes had reopened at around 1.40pm.
