Speed limit to be HALVED on this Preston road

The speed limit on a stretch of road in the Preston suburbs is set to be slashed as part of a safety upgrade.

Highways bosses at Lancashire County Council want to halve the maximum speed on part of Sidgreaves Lane in Cottam - from its current 60mph to 30mph - to slow vehicles down near the entrance to a new housing estate.

The proposed cut would come into effect just after the junction with Buckthorn Drive - the access road to the separate Bartle Meadows development, around which a 30mph limit is already in force - and continue northwards for almost 200 metres.

The stretch of Sidgreaves Lane where the previous 60mph is set to be halved, because of the new housing being built alongside the route | National World

The change is being considered as part of highway and footpath improvements being made to accommodate 102 new homes which are currently under construction. The properties will be accessed from Sidgreaves Lane.

In a statement outlining the reasoning for the speed reduction, roads officials at County Hall say the additional housing will lead to “increased traffic” - and the cut is “in the interest of highway safety for all users, including pedestrians”.

“The extended 30mph speed limit aims to regulate vehicle speeds in the vicinity of the new development,” they add.

The ‘national speed limit’ of 60mph currently applies to the section of single carriageway route near the new estate, in what used to be a non-built up area.

The introduction of street lights at the location means the limit automatically becomes 30mph unless signs indicate otherwise - as they did previously.

More than 100 homes are being built off Sidgreaves Lane | National World

The highway changes are being funded by the developer building the new estate.

A public consultation into the speed limit cut is now being carried out. Anybody wishing to respond should email [email protected], quoting ref: LSG4\894.20990\AFR, by 5th September - or write to: The Director of Law and Governance, Lancashire County Council, PO Box 100, County Hall, Preston, PR1 0LD.